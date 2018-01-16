AP Admits: Trump Has Kept Most of His Promises

In another indication of the establishment’s bewilderment at a president actually following through on his words, the Associated Press admits that Donald Trump has kept most of his promises.

In a piece entitled Trump has kept many promises during his first year in office, the AP’s Calvin Woodward and Jill Colvin acknowledge that, “Trump has followed through on dozens of his campaign promises, overhauling the country’s tax system, changing the U.S. posture abroad and upending the lives of hundreds of thousands of immigrants.”

“Trump has nailed the tax overhaul, his only historic legislative accomplishment to date, won confirmation of a conservative Supreme Court justice and other federal judges, and used his executive powers with vigor to slice regulations and pull the U.S. away from international accords he assailed as a candidate,” they add.

While Trump has only been in office for a year, comparing him with Obama on the issue of broken promises is very instructive. Politifact lists dozens of campaign promises broken by Obama, 119 in all, compared to just 7 broken promises for Trump.

The AP article seems to be motivated not by a desire to praise Trump, something that any mainstream media outfit would be loathe to do, but by a genuine bewilderment that Trump is actually following through on what he promised his supporters.

As we highlighted last month, in a rare moment of honesty, CNN also acknowledged that Trump had kept most of his campaign promises and that this was infuriating the international elite.

In his article, CNN’s Stephen Collinson conceded that Trump was “living up to his promises” and that this is “unfathomable” for many in Washington DC.

Collinson explains how Trump “obstinately honoring the bumper-sticker vows he made to his ultra-loyal supporters” has horrified the “political and foreign policy establishment.”

It says a lot that the only positive coverage Trump enjoys from a media that is almost exclusively adversarial to him is their begrudging acknowledgment that he is actually staying true to what got him elected in the first place.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.