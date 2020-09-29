AP: Amy Coney Barrett Has 'Ties' With Christian Group That Believes Husbands Should Be 'Head' Of Family!

The Associated Press is absolutely outraged that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett appears to have “ties” to a Christian group that believes in the Bible.

“Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, has close ties to a charismatic Christian group that holds men are divinely ordained as the ‘head’ of the family,” the AP said Monday.

Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, has close ties to a charismatic Christian group that holds men are divinely ordained as the "head” of the family. @MBieseck @MRSmithAP https://t.co/Evd1a9fcsi — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2020

Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women By MICHAEL BIESECKER and MICHELLE R. SMITH President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court has close ties to a charismatic Christian religious group that holds men are divinely ordained as the “head” of the family and faith. Former members of the group, called People of Praise, say it teaches that wives must submit to the will of their husbands. […] Barrett’s affiliation with a conservative religious group that elevates the role of men has drawn particular scrutiny given that she would be filling the high court seat held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feminist icon who spent her legal career fighting for women to have full equality. […] some people familiar with the group and charismatic religious groups like it say Barrett’s involvement should be examined before she receives a lifelong appointment to the highest court in the nation.



Amy Barrett: her decision just 2 weeks before Trump’s selection — overthrowing 1st & 14th Amendments to extend lockdown orders while referencing an unconstitutional SCOTUS decision on vaccine mandate. And, NO, she will NOT rule against Roe v Wade — here’s why.

20 Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ;

21 Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God.

22 Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord.

23 For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church: and he is the saviour of the body.

24 Therefore as the church is subject unto Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in every thing.

25 Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it;

26 That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word,

27 That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish.

28 So ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife loveth himself.

29 For no man ever yet hated his own flesh; but nourisheth and cherisheth it, even as the Lord the church:

30 For we are members of his body, of his flesh, and of his bones.

31 For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh.

According to the AP and the Democrats, not only should believing in the Bible disqualify you from serving on the Supreme Court but having “ties” with groups who believe in the Bible is equally disqualifying.

Did the AP ever push for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer or Elena Kagan to be disqualified because of their “ties” to believers in the Talmud or Kabbalah?

The AP doesn’t even have any proof she’s a member of this group.

Seeing as how she’s a judge and about to be on the Supreme Court despite having seven kids, something tells me her views on gender roles are not extremely traditional.

