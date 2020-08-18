AP Fact-Checks Michelle's DNC Speech: Cages for Illegal Immigrant Children Were Built During Obama/Biden Era

Michelle Obama was disingenuous during her DNC speech when she blamed the Trump administration for throwing kids in cages, the left-leaning Associated Press notes in a fact check.

During her speech Monday, the former First Lady criticized President Trump’s border control policies, saying, “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.”

While a previous Trump administration policy was accused of separating families and putting “kids in cages,” Michelle neglected to mention the cages were built under her husband’s regime for the purposes of housing children amid an influx of illegal immigrants.

“THE FACTS: The reference to cages is misleading and a matter that Democrats have persistently distorted,” writes AP.

“Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age.”

AP goes on to expose the origin of the misleading “kids in cages” talking point, discussing how photos from 2014, showing children sitting in Border Patrol custody behind chain-linked fences, were recycled in 2018 and misattributed to President Trump.

At the height of the controversy over Trump’s zero-tolerance policy at the border, photos that circulated online of children in the enclosures generated great anger. But those photos — by The Associated Press — were taken in 2014 and depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama.

The AP notes when the real facts came to light, “some Democrats and activists who had tweeted the photos deleted their tweets. But prominent Democrats have continued to cite cages for children as a distinctive cruelty of Trump.”

Here are just a few Democrats and activists who still have tweets up showing the 2014 photo:

The US Govt is holding migrant children in small cages like they are animals–just as 45 describes them. This is horrific. This is inhumane. This cannot stand. #ThisIsAmerica https://t.co/JEty91DHvq — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) May 27, 2018

I saw this photo floating around and didn’t know if it was real. It is. Children of immigrants are being held in cages, like dogs, at ICE detention centers, sleeping on the floor. It’s an abomination. FULL STORY: https://t.co/V4zRJ43Lvn pic.twitter.com/tbUWSb4B05 — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 27, 2018

As far as Trump being blamed for separating families, at the time he vociferously called on Dems to help him “end the horrible law that separates children from there [sic] parents once they cross the border into the US.”

Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

