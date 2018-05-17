AP Issues Retraction, Deletes Trump "Animal" Tweet

The Associated Press (AP) deleted its tweet that falsely claimed Trump’s “animal” comment was directed at all illegals crossing the border.

AP’s Thursday correction admits it was not clear that the president was specifically referencing the violent MS-13 gang.

AP has deleted a tweet from late Wednesday on Trump’s “animals” comment about immigrants because it wasn’t made clear that he was speaking after a comment about gang members. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2018

The now-deleted tweet that 12.8 million followers originally saw said Trump described all illegals crossing the border as “animals,” a statement the AP is now backing away from.

“Trump referred to those crossing US border illegally as ‘animals’ and slammed California sanctuary state laws as ‘deadly,'” read Wednesday’s deleted tweet.

Kellyanne Conway scolded the media who took the president’s words out of context and said they owed him an apology.

Others who rushed to judgment to get the President rather than to get the story owe @POTUS – and the grieving loved ones who have lost family members to gang violence – an apology. https://t.co/vLU4SgKpux — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 17, 2018

Even CNN had to clarify its original report by saying Trump was responding to a question about the MS-13 gang.

As reported in the article above, Trump’s remarks late Wednesday were in response to comments about members of MS-13 and other undocumented immigrants who are deported for committing crimes. — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2018

MS-13 is the very gang President Trump declared war on earlier this year.