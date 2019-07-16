AP Reports ICE Detention Centers More Like Summer Camp Than Concentration Camps

This Infowars special report exposes the lies being spread by Democrats regarding the care illegal immigrants are being given at detention facilities across the country.

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the facilities are like “concentration camps,” but an AP report shows conditions exceeding most American public schools.

While AOC and other progressive Democratic leaders compare ICE detention centers to concentration camps they want you to forget the AP reports that compared those centers to summer camps!

Meanwhile, unhinged leftists respond to their liberal programming by taking down a U.S. flag to raise the Mexican flag outside an ICE facility.