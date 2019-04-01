AP Says Beto Spoke in 'His Native Spanish'

Editor’s Note: AP has corrected its false statement implying Beto is a native Spanish speaker.

How far will the liberal media go to boost Beto O’Rourke’s Hispanic street cred? In an article published today, the Associated Press wrote that in a speech he gave in his hometown of El Paso [emphasis added]:

“O’Rourke also spoke at length in his native Spanish, eliciting loud and sustained cheers.”

“Native Spanish?” Sorry, AP, but Beto is an American-born, fourth-generation Irish-American. He doesn’t seem ever to have lived in a Spanish-speaking country. His native language is inglés–sorry, English.

Alex Jones presents a report produced by CNN where Latino voters living along the border in Texas make it completely clear that they want the wall, and in fact, they want it taller and longer than its current construction.


