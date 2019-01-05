AP White House Reporter Claims Migrant Caravan Never Reached US Border

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC Live with Katy Tur, Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire claimed that the sizeable migrant caravan that set out from Honduras in October 2018 never arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border. Lemire’s statement contradicted press reporting about the caravan, which was widely documented as having reached America’s southern border shortly after the 2018 midterm elections.

During the short segment, Tur also claimed that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said “4,000 terrorists are apprehended at the border every day.” In reality, Sanders claimed on Fox & Friends this morning that 4,000 known or suspected terrorists had been caught by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in all of 2018.

Lemire and Tur’s comments followed MSNBC’s live coverage of President Trump’s initial remarks in the Rose Garden about his meeting with Congressional Democrats, which was centered around discussing the government shutdown and possible funding for a southern border wall:

