Apocalyptic Footage Shows Massive Locust Swarm In Africa

As if the COVid-19 breakout across the world wasn’t enough, there’s another rare occurrence of an apocalyptic event unfolding across east African countries as hundreds of millions of locusts descend on farm fields and cities.

These creatures have been reported to travel in swarms of millions that can sometimes measure up to 40 miles wide. These insects are now pushing through Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

“Huge” infestation is threatening to destroy communities and economies in east Africa that is entirely reliant on local food supply. One media source likened it to a Biblical Locust Plague With Swarms the Size of Cities.

The invading locusts are “deadly” in the sense that these ‘mega-swarms’ devour crops at an incredibly rapid pace — at a faster rate of destruction than other natural disasters.

A motorist in Kenya filmed one of the latest apocalyptic swarms in east Africa.

The clip was taken from an unknown location in Kenya, shows the moment when a motorist drove into a swarm of millions of locusts.

Out in the distance, a black blob can be seen, looks almost like a cloud, but when the vehicle drives closer, it turns out to be locusts.

A motorist encounters a swarm of locusts at an undisclosed location and date in Kenya pic.twitter.com/XWy13OMZ9i — Crop Nutrition Lab (@Cropnuts) February 5, 2020



Another Twitter handle by the name Samira Sawlani recorded video of another locust swarm. Sawlani said the locust swarms in east Africa could expand by over 500 times by summer.

Locusts in East Africa:

UN expresses concern over areas controlled by al-Shabab where it wld be impossible to conduct aerial spraying.

With more rains expected number of locusts could grow by up to 500 times by June.

Locusts are now in Uganda: https://t.co/aPw4bIYXzr pic.twitter.com/0AiOKl0Wh6 — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) February 10, 2020



Here’s another locust swarm, this time in Saudi Arabia.

Now, this is crazy, a locust swarm in Kenya consumes an entire valley.

A huge swarm of locust as spotted today at Leng'orok Alale, West Pokot County. #LocustPlague pic.twitter.com/vZ7dJEH5Tr — TEETOTALLER™ (@LilKoima) February 10, 2020



And the solution east African governments have in eliminating the infestation of locust, well, it’s dangerous pesticides, of course.

Video: OPM Commissioner Martin Owor says, “Once presence of locusts were confirmed it was followed by concerted spraying by the gallant officers and men of UPDF after days of training in handling of chemicals.” pic.twitter.com/nIcWLa7WpL — ChimpReports (@ChimpReports) February 13, 2020



This map shows locusts have already consumed east Africa, jeopardizing food supply, and could push many agricultural-based economies into the brink of crisis.

The UN Food and Agricultural Organization is reportedly mobilizing an emergency response, given even small swarms can wipe out crop fields at sizes constituting enough food that could have fed tens of thousands of people in a single day, which makes it a humanitarian disaster in the making.

If locust swarms are coupled with a COVid-19 breakout, parts of Africa could be in great danger. Week 7 into the new decade, and it seems the world is on fire.



