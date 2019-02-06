Apollo Astronaut Buzz Aldrin at the 2019 State of the Union

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin saluted after being introduced by President Donald Trump at the 2019 State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Capitol in Washington.

During the speech, President Trump said: “In 2019, we also celebrate 50 years since brave young pilots flew a quarter of a million miles through space to plant the American flag on the face of the Moon. Half a century later, we are joined by one of the Apollo 11 astronauts who planted that flag: Buzz Aldrin. This year, American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets.”



