Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged to donate $2 million to leftist groups in a memo condemning “racism and bigotry” following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

The tech company will donate $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), and another $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL); both being groups that have targeted conservative figures, publications and groups for years.

