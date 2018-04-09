Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Latest to Ditch Facebook

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has left Facebook in the wake of numerous scandals surrounding the social media company.

In an email to USA Today, Wozniak decried Facebook’s business model and the widespread collection of user data.

“Users provide every detail of their life to Facebook and… Facebook makes a lot of advertising money off this,” he said. “The profits are all based on the user’s info, but the users get none of the profits back.”

Wozniak also praised Apple’s treatment of users compared to that of Facebook’s, arguing his former company relies on quality consumer goods, not on personal information.

“Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you,” he said. “As they say, with Facebook, you are the product.”

In a statement posted to his account Sunday, Wozniak said that Facebook had brought him “more negatives than positives.”

“I am in the process of leaving Facebook,” he said. “It’s brought me more negatives than positives. Apple has more secure ways to share things about yourself. I can still deal with old school email and text messages.”

The American technologist is the latest in a string of a high-profile users to shut down their Facebook accounts in recent weeks.

In one such incident, Elon Musk deleted both the SpaceX and Tesla pages from the social media site in late March after being asked to do so by a user on Twitter.

The backlash against Facebook began last month after it was learned data broker Cambridge Analytica obtained data on more than 87 million users.

Facebook also revealed Sunday that it suspended another data firm for misleading users about information it collected.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify on Capitol Hill this week to discuss the scandal.

Got a tip? Contact Mikael securely: keybase.io/mikaelthalen

Follow @MikaelThalen