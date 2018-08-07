Apple Could Be Used as 'Bargaining Chip' In Trade War, China Warns

Image Credits: Wiki.

Apple has benefited from cheap labor and a strong supply chain in China and needs to share more of its profit with the Chinese people or face “anger and nationalist sentiment” amid the ongoing trade war, an article in the state-backed People’s Daily warned Tuesday.

The opinion piece highlights how Apple made $9.6 billion in revenues in China in the June quarter, which helped the U.S. giant to recently hit a $1 trillion valuation.

But the continuing trade war between the U.S. and China could leave Apple and other U.S. firms vulnerable as “bargaining chips” for Beijing, according to the article.

