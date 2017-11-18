Apple Diversity Chief Steps Down For Saying White People Can Be Diverse

Apple’s diversity chief is stepping down just six months after taking on the job after declaring that being minority or a woman are not the only criteria for diversity.

Denise Young Smith only took on the role of vice president of diversity and inclusion in May.

‘There can be 12 white, blue-eyed, blond men in a room and they’re going to be diverse too because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation,’ the inaugural diversity chief said during a One Young World Summit in Bogotá, Colombia.

‘Diversity is the human experience,’ she said. ‘I get a little bit frustrated when diversity or the term diversity is tagged to the people of color, or the women, or the LGBT.’

