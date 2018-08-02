Apple Hits $1 Trillion

Apple has succeeded in becoming the first public company to hit a trillion dollars … almost. Due to a recent change in the count of total available shares, Yahoo is reporting that Apple has already hit the $1tn mark.

Google Finance reports Apple is at about a $950 billion market cap right now. With the updated share count, Apple stock has to cross the $207.05 level to officially reach the milestone, as explained here.

Apple uses Yahoo Finance data for its own Stocks app, which is also what Siri uses for its data. So if you ask Siri for Apple’s market cap right now, it will proudly state AAPL is at $1 trillion.

