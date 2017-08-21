Apple Joins Google and Facebook to Embrace Soros-Funded Southern Poverty Law Center to Censor “Hate Speech”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Apple has joined Internet content giants Google and Facebook, as well as the mainstream media, to embrace the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in a plan designed to censor out “hate speech,” without realizing the Soros-funded organization has a hard-left goal of targeting conservatives as extremists.

Since its founding in 1971 the SPLC has drawn millions of dollars from scores of charitable foundations, including the Ford Foundation, the J.M. Kaplan Fund, Ploughshares Fund, the Public Welfare Fund, the Vanguard Public Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

According to the group’s IRS Form 990, the SPLC received $50.3 million in contributions and grants in 2015.

SPLC: “The left’s favorite attack dog”

Identified as “the left’s favorite attack dog,” the SPLC is infamous for targeting conservative political activists as “right-wing extremists” and identifying conservative political organizations as “hate groups.”

In its “The Year in Hate and Extremism” for 2017, the SPLC noted the “radical right was more successful in entering the political mainstream last year than in half a century,” arguing that the election of Donald Trump as president “seemed virtually unimaginable since George Wallace ran for president in 1968.”

As part of that list, the SPLC separately identified 623 “active patriot groups in the United States in 2016,” that the SPLC Intelligence Project identified as “extreme anti-government groups” – a list that included many Tea Party organizations.

Included in the SPLC list of extreme antigovernment groups was conservative heroine Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Forum, identified 25 separate time on the list, for 25 different states in which the group is active.

On Feb. 18, 2016, in an article entitled “Does the Southern Poverty Law Center target conservatives,” the Christian Science Monitor noted that in 2014, the SPLC targeted GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson in their “Extremist Files.”

This crated a backlash.

“In February 2015, after criticism of his inclusion, the group apologized to the candidate,” the Christian Science Monitor wrote. “The SPLC said that while some might consider Dr. Carson’s statements, including several that referenced Adolf Hitler, and comments on gay marriage, to be extreme, he should not have been branded an extremist.”

But just as the SPLC has refused to classify a leftist organization like Black Lives Matter as a hate group, the group also refused to track Occupy Wall Street, even after the “Cuyahoga 5,” a group affiliated with the movement, plotted to blow up a bridge in Cleveland in 2012.

After this incident, Charles C. W. Cook, then editor of the National Review, called up the SPLC to see if the SPLC had any plans to start tracking the Occupy movement as a hate group.

Unsatisfied with the answers he received, Cooke reasoned that for the SPLC, being on the “Left” equals “good,” and “Right” equals “bad,” therefore anything “Left” could not be “bad” unless it were infiltrated by the “Right.”

The SPLC’s obvious hypocrisy left Cooke no alternative but to conclude that the SPLC itself was a hard-left ideologically-driven hate group.

“In my time covering occupy Wall Street, I have seen anti-Semitism, black nationalism, class hatred, and threats of violence; there have been rapes, a few murders, and now some domestic terrorism,” Cooke wrote. “One would have thought that these things would be sufficient warrant for a group like the Southern Poverty Law Center to stand up and take serious note, but, as I learned yesterday, there’s one problem: They’re just ‘not set up to cover the extreme Left.’”

In January 2017, after the election of Donald J. Trump as president, ProPublica, a left-wing non-profit media outlet funded by Soros, decided to partner with SPLC and several other groups “overtly hostile to conservatives” to brand a new project “Documenting Hate,” dedicating a new website to “build authoritative data on hate crimes and bias incidents.”

“The King of the Hate Business”

In April 2013, the conservative Family Research Council in Washington released a video obtained from the FBI in which federal law enforcement officials questioned Floyd Lee Corkins II after he attacked the group’s headquarters with a loaded weapon the previous year.

Corkins told interrogators in the video that he attacked the Family Research Council because the SPLC had listed the Christian organization as an anti-gay “hate group”

The Washington Examiner reported that Corkins who pleaded guilty to terrorism charges, said in court that he hoped to “kill as many as possible and smear the Chick-Fil-A sandwiches in victims’ faces, and kill the guard.”

The Washington Examiner explained “the shooting occurred after an executive with Chick-Fil-A announced his support for traditional marriage, angering same-sex marriage proponents.”

In 2009, after the election of Barack Obama as president, Alexander Cockburn, the editor of the left-leaning Counterpunch.org called Morris Dees, the co-founder of the SPLC, the “king of the hate business,” as well as the “arch-salesman of hate-mongering.”

Cockburn excoriated Dees and the SPLC for peddling hate for dollars ever since the group’s founding in 1971.

“Without skipping a beat, the mailshot moguls, who year after year make money selling the notion there’s been a right resurgence out there in the hinterland with massed legions of haters, have used the election of a black president to say that, yes, hate is on the rise and America ready to burst apart at the seams, with millions of extremists primed to march down Main Street draped in Klan robes, a copy of Mein Kampf tucked under one arm and a Bible under the other,” Cockburn wrote.

In full disclosure, the author acknowledges that he too has been a repeat victim of SPLC hate-mongering.

In 2008, after I authored the #1 New York Times bestselling book entitled The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality, the SPLC attacked me for appearing on a radio show to promote the book.

“As Corsi wrapped up a flurry of interviews in August on major television talk shows like CNN’s ‘Larry King Live,’ the Report [i.e., the SPLC’s “Intelligence Report”] revealed that he had been on the notorious ‘Political Cesspool’ show in July and was planning another appearance in late August,” the SPLC wrote on Nov. 30, 2008.

“The aptly named ‘Cesspool’ is a blatantly racist and anti-Semitic weekly radio program hosted by Memphis, Tenn., white nationalist James Edwards, a protégé of ex-Klan leader David Duke. In addition to Corsi, ‘Cesspool’ guests have included Duke, Holocaust denier Mark Weber and a whole ‘Who’s Who’ of the radical right,” the SPLC added.

I’m sure that had The Obama Nation endorsed Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, the SPLC would have championed me as a hero, regardless what radio show I appeared on to promote the book.

In March 2014, the Obama administration FBI dropped the SPLC from its “hate crimes” website, where “the controversial group was listed as a resource and referred to as a partner in public outreach.”

Also see: Jerome R. Corsi, “Southern Poverty Law Center Advances Hard-left Hate Agenda Against Law Enforcement,” Law Enforcement Charitable Foundation, Inc., April 3, 2017, https://lecf-inc.org/jerome-r-corsi-articles/2017/4/3/southern-poverty-law-center-advances-hard-left-hate-agenda-against-law-enforcement.