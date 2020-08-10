Apple Music Cardi B Interview Promotes "Pussy Poppin Bitches"

In a vulgar roundtable discussion for New Music Daily on Apple Music, fellow rapper Sukihana joined Cardi B and others to explain how the hip-hop star inspires her to “be a hoe.”

During the discussion, Sukihana explained how Cardi’s lyrics “liberate a lot of hoes,” saying, “When I hear Cardi talk about poppin’ some pussy, me and my bitches is with.”

Apple helpfully provides a platform for a woman to promote the joys of “being a ho” and “sucking and f**king” “Me and my bitches is with it,” she says. Apple is with it too. The most powerful corporations on Earth want to turn your daughter into this pic.twitter.com/ixYB6n0Fif — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2020

“At the end of the day, me being a hoe, like these people say. Like, honestly, I liberate a lot of hoes. You feel me? When I hear Cardi talk about poppin’ some pussy, me and my bitches is with. Like, that liberate us because it’s like, ‘Fuck you self respect ass hoes.’ Cuz, how you got self-respect? Like, I don’t think y’all got self-respect like that. Cuz, first of all, you posed to tax these niggas. That’s self-respect. You feel me? Like, it make me feel liberated. I love crossing boundaries. Cuz guess what? Scared money don’t make no money. If you gone be scared to get that money, if you gone be scared to be yo self and say this who I am, then you ain’t gonna get that coin like that.”

“Facts,” respond Cardi B and others.

