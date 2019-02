Apple is threatening to ban Mike Adams’ Natural News app unless he refrains from talking about the evils of satanism, abortion, vaccines, migrants carrying disease, Infowars and censorship.

The company claims those topics will create “reactions of disgust.”

Adams exposes Apple as a tech giant that serves a nefarious agenda on behalf of the global elite.

Apple has also announced a plan to ban any news that could be considered negative.

Brighteon Version:



Brighteon Version: