Apple Prevents Facebook-Like Scandal By Disabling Apps’ Access To iPhone Contacts

Apple does not want a big controversy like Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal to hit its company, so it has imposed preventive measures that protect user data.

The Cupertino giant updated its App Store guidelines last week to limit developers’ access to user information. One of the changes disallows app developers from accessing iPhone owners’ friends and other contacts, Bloomberg has learned.

By disabling access to users’ contacts, Apple is addressing the loophole that previously enabled app makers to obtain and share data without consent from users. The issue has been going on for years, but Apple is addressing it now following the huge privacy scandal that hit Mark Zuckerberg’s company earlier this year.

