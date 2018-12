NewsWars took a meme found on Twitter and added AJ quotes, Star Wars references and a Tim Cook Vice interview to make it complete.

At least Apple is getting more honest with their commericals#Orwell#StarWars#MemesOfProduction#TimCook#MemeWar

Apple Releases Shocking New Ad With Tim Cook 😉 pic.twitter.com/ssUxeNlaDj — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 6, 2018

Below, Alex Jones explains why Tim Cook is the most dangerous man on Earth: