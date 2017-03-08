Apple, Samsung and Microsoft React to Wikileaks' CIA Dump

Several of the tech firms whose products have been allegedly compromised by the CIA have given their first reactions to the claims.

Wikileaks published thousands of documents said to detail the US spy agency’s hacking tools on Tuesday.

They included allegations the CIA had developed ways to listen in on smartphone and smart TV microphones.

Apple’s statement was the most detailed, saying it had already addressed some of the vulnerabilities.

“The technology built into today’s iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers, and we’re constantly working to keep it that way,” it said.

Read more