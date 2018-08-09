Apple Says It Is 'Monitoring' The Infowars App; Threatens To Censor If It Becomes 'Harmful'

Apple, which removed all Alex Jones material from it’s iTunes and Podcasts platforms earlier this week as part of a coordinated big tech purge, has addressed the fact that the Infowars app is still available in the App store.

The company has been under intense lobbying, spearheaded by CNN, to remove the Infowars app in addition to the banning of all other content.

Apple and Google are still selling the InfoWars app, which contains some of the same type of content that both tech giants have pulled from elsewhere on their platforms https://t.co/zvtAEXEub6 pic.twitter.com/ObHWDzok8l — CNN International (@cnni) August 7, 2018

The app has shot to number one in the news charts, above the likes of CNN and BBC, in the wake of the digital shutdown of free speech by Apple, as well as Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and a host of other companies.

Apple admitted that it has not killed the Infowars app, despite intense pressure to do so, because it has not violated any terms of agreement.

“We strongly support all points of view being represented on the App Store, as long as the apps are respectful to users with differing opinions, and follow our clear guidelines, ensuring the App Store is a safe marketplace for all,” the company said in a statement.

However, Apple did note that it is monitoring the Infowars app, and issued a subtle threat that it could kill it any time it please.

“We continue to monitor apps for violations of our guidelines and if we find content that violates our guidelines and is harmful to users we will remove those apps from the store as we have done previously.” the statement reads.

It is not difficult to imagine Apple removing the app, given that it claimed the Infowars podcast material violated the company’s ‘hate speech guidelines,’ although it was never made clear exactly what part of the content did so.

Apple’s App Store review guidelines for developers notes that prohibited material includes “content that is offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, or in exceptionally poor taste.”

The censorship of Alex Jones’ network resulted in an immediate swell in visitors to Infowars.com, and with the Infowars Official app shooting from 47th to top of the News category of the App Store in just two days.

Even non-official Infowars apps climbed into the top rankings of the App store as a result.







Reports suggested that the decision by Apple to censor Infowars was taken by the company’s CEO Tim Cook and senior vice president of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue. In other words, it came from the very top.