Tech giant Apple is working to fix a major security bug affecting its newest MacOS High Sierra operating system.

The flaw allows anyone to get access to a computer without a password. The bug was made public on Tuesday by cybersecurity researchers, and has prompted a flurry of backlash for the company.

The bug allows a would-be hacker to log in as a “root” user and leave the password field blank. After attempting to log in multiple times, the individual can gain access to the system.

