Apple Soon First Trillion Dollar Company

Apple is riding high on glowing comments from legendary investor Warren Buffett — enough that experts say the iPhone maker could soon become the first company to touch a $1 trillion market capitalization.

Shares of Apple climbed nearly 1% to $185.16 on Monday afternoon, pushing its market cap to roughly $903.5 billion.

It marks a new all-time intra-day high for Apple, after it reached that milestone last week on the back of news that Buffett scooped up another 75 million shares in the first quarter.

