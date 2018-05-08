Apple Soon First Trillion Dollar Company

Image Credits: Niels Epting / Flickr.

Apple is riding high on glowing comments from legendary investor Warren Buffett — enough that experts say the iPhone maker could soon become the first company to touch a $1 trillion market capitalization.

Shares of Apple climbed nearly 1% to $185.16 on Monday afternoon, pushing its market cap to roughly $903.5 billion.

It marks a new all-time intra-day high for Apple, after it reached that milestone last week on the back of news that Buffett scooped up another 75 million shares in the first quarter.

Read more


Related Articles

Job Openings at Record High

Job Openings at Record High

Economy
Comments
April Best Month in US Budget History

April Best Month in US Budget History

Economy
Comments

Amazon Will Be Involved in 10 Percent of All Retail Sales – Analyst

Economy
Comments

Home Prices Skyrocket

Economy
Comments

Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique

Economy
Comments

Comments