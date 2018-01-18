Apple Supplier Faces Harsh Working Conditions, Including Exposure To Toxic Gas [Report]

Another Apple supplier, Catcher technology, is accused of having workers undergo harsh labor conditions. The latest details come from a report by the nonprofit China Labor Watch (CLW) andBloomberg.

Catcher Technology is an Apple supplier for MacBooks and iPhone 8 units.

CLW conducted an undercover investigation at the Suqian Catcher Factory in Jiangsu, China between October 2017 to January. The report said facility, which mostly works on Apple products, had major issues related to occupational health, safety, pollution and work schedules.

CLW had previously released a report in 2014 about issues at that same facility, including discriminatory hiring policies, lack of safety training, long work hours and low wages. The nonprofit said this year’s report shows previous issues are still present, as well as other violations.

