Apple to Build China Data Center to Meet New Cybersecurity Law

To comply with tough new cybersecurity rules, Apple will for the first time begin storing data for its customers in China with a government-owned company—a move that means relinquishing some control over its Chinese data.

Apple will build its first Chinese data center in the southern province of Guizhou to house data for customers of its iCloud service. The data include photos, documents, apps and videos uploaded by Apple users throughout the mainland, the company said Wednesday.

The center will be operated by a company owned by the Guizhou provincial government, and whose chairman was a local government official until last year.

Under the agreement, Apple will retain control over encryption keys at the data center. It wasn’t clear if it would have access to any of the data itself, which would be overseen by its Guizhou partner.

