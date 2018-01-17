Apple to Invest $350 Billion in U.S.

Image Credits: John Bragg / Flickr.

In a release on Wednesday afternoon, the world’s largest publicly-traded company said it would make a “direct contribution” of $350 billion into the U.S. economy over the next five years.

The company said this number does not include ongoing tax payments, or tax revenue generated by wages paid to employees or sales tax on Apple products.

Apple said IT capital expenditures, a tax payment due to repatriating overseas profits, and investments in manufacturing in the U.S. will account for $75 billion of its contributions.

