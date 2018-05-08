April Best Month in US Budget History

Image Credits: Chris Dlugosz, Flickr.

The federal government took in a record tax haul in April en route to its biggest-ever monthly budget surplus, the Congressional Budget Office said, as a surging economy left Americans with more money in their paychecks — and this more to pay to Uncle Sam.

All told the government collected $515 billion and spent $297 billion, for a total monthly surplus of $218 billion. That swamped the previous monthly record of $190 billion, set in 2001.

CBO analysts were surprised by the surplus, which was some $40 billion more than they’d guessed at less than a month ago.

Read more


Related Articles

Apple Soon First Trillion Dollar Company

Apple Soon First Trillion Dollar Company

Economy
Comments
Job Openings at Record High

Job Openings at Record High

Economy
Comments

Amazon Will Be Involved in 10 Percent of All Retail Sales – Analyst

Economy
Comments

Home Prices Skyrocket

Economy
Comments

Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique

Economy
Comments

Comments