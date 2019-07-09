AP's New Term For Illegals: 'A Citizen of Mexico Who Has Lived In The United States Without Authorization'

The Associated Press used a new term for “illegal alien” in a story last week about a Mexican gang member convicted of murdering 21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck for some cigarettes.

From AP, “Prosecutors can’t seek execution in case against immigrant”:

Prosecutors can no longer seek the death penalty against a Mexican immigrant charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of a convenience store clerk in a Phoenix suburb because the accused is intellectually disabled, a judge has ruled.

Note: no mention of citizenship status in either the headline or the first sentence of the article.

The ruling Wednesday means Apolinar Altamirano will face life in prison if he’s convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of 21-year-old clerk Grant Ronnebeck at the store in Mesa. The case against Altamirano has been cited by President Donald Trump, who has railed against crimes committed against American citizens by immigrants who are the United States illegally.



21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck was killed by previously deported ILLEGAL ALIEN Apolinar Altamirano.

Trump, who has created a new office to serve victims of immigration crimes and their relatives, has invoked such crimes at rallies, pointing to case after case in which people were killed by immigrant assailants who slipped through the cracks. […] Altamirano is a citizen of Mexico who has lived in the United States without authorization for about 20 years. He was deported and returned to the United States. He is accused of fatally shooting Ronnebeck after the store clerk insisted that Altamirano pay for a pack of cigarettes. Authorities say Altamirano stepped over Ronnebeck to get several packs of cigarettes before leaving the store.

He was as American as you or I! (Perhaps more so!)

Breitbart reported Sunday that Altamirano was allegedly a self-proclaimed member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Despite murdering Ronnebeck in cold blood for some cigarettes, we’re not allowed to have him executed because Judge Michael Kemp found he has a low IQ:

Judge Michael Kemp concluded Altamirano, 34, has subaverage intellectual functioning, explaining Altamirano had completed only the fifth grade and needed special education courses but none was offered in rural Mexico where he lived before moving to the United States.

He’s an underprivileged immigrant! He’s the real victim here!

In an October decision, Kemp prohibited prosecutors from introducing evidence at Altamirano’s trial that he was in the United States illegally. The judge said the prejudice from Altamirano’s immigration status outweighs any relevance it may have. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2002 barred the execution of intellectually disabled people.

Clown world.

He was smart enough to operate a gun and illegally invade our country repeatedly, but he’s not smart enough to be executed for the murder he committed.

Intellectually disabled judges like Kemp should be kicked off the bench. Instead, in many of our most populated cities judges like him are running the show.