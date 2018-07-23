Arab Clans Dominate Berlin

According to police estimates, close to 20 large Arab family clans live in Berlin. They each have up to 500 members. Twelve clans are causing serious problems for the police as they repeatedly commit organized crimes, Berliner Zeitung reports.

One clan was raided last Friday, as 40 financial investigators from the State Criminal Police Office were standing in front doors of various members of the clan.

Twelve addresses of the extended family R. were searched in Berlin, one in Brandenburg. In total, 77 properties were seized on Friday – with a total value of around ten million euros.

