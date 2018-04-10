Archaeologist: Stonehenge Pre-Dates Humans!

Image Credits: Qalinx, Flickr.

People have debated for centuries who placed the large stone pillars in Salisbury Plain, and how they were able to do it without the use of modern technology with some of the rocks weighing up to 60 tons.

However, an archaeologist has a new theory, which does not involve aliens or ancient technology, claiming the rocks are a natural phenomenon and have always been there.

Mike Pitts, an archaeologist who has excavated Stonehenge, believes that the large stone pillars have been there for millions of years, and were eventually just stood upright.

