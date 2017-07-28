Are Cops Posing as Uber Drivers Now?

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Over the course of its brief and spectacular existence, Uber has often been at odds with what its recently ousted founder, Travis Kalanick, might call the Establishment. For years, taxi drivers and their allies in government have gone after what they considered an existential threat to their livelihoods. Undercover cops have posed as passengers and ticketed Uber drivers who weren’t registered as traditional cabbies. And as recently revealed by the New York Times, the company has fought back, employing its own special software to trick authorities trying to conduct stings on its vehicles.

Obviously, none of this prevented the ride-sharing app’s meteoric ascent to corporate superstardom. But a photo taken by VICE of a recent arrest in Brooklyn appears to indicate law enforcement has done more than come to terms with the existence of Uber—and may in fact be using the company’s logo as a disguise for undercover work.

Around midnight on July 16, a cop—whether local, state, or federal was unclear—apparently posing as an Uber driver arrested a man near the intersection of Havemeyer Avenue and South 2nd Street in Williamsburg. The suspect was cuffed before being placed in the back of a car bearing the ride-sharing company’s insignia, according to a colleague of mine who witnessed the arrest and provided the photo. At first blush, this certainly seems odd—or “unusual,” as Jacqueline Ross, a law professor at the University of Illinois who’s studied police practices across the globe, put it. She said it’s more typical for cops to go undercover as an employee of a made-up business, though there’s no law she is aware of preventing an officer from posing as someone who works for an established—a.k.a. real—private entity.

