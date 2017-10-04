Brian Tuohy joins the War Room to discuss the rigging of national sports events for profit.


Related Articles

Roger Stone: Guccifer 2.0 Is Not A Russian Asset

Roger Stone: Guccifer 2.0 Is Not A Russian Asset

Special Reports
Comments
Desperate Hillary Blames Silencers For Vegas Shooting

Desperate Hillary Blames Silencers For Vegas Shooting

Special Reports
Comments

BREAKING: ANTIFA Receiving Military Training From ISIS

Special Reports
Comments

Absolute, Total War Declared Against Second Amendment

Special Reports
Comments

JFK Foes Unite To Call For Release Of Documents

Special Reports
Comments

Comments