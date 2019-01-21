Are These America's Final Days?

Image Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

The Deep State has made it abundantly clear that they will not stop until President Trump is removed from office.

They have been willing to put everything on the table in the gamble to take out the populist president that slowed down their final endgame.

Theirs is a decades-old endgame that intends to collapse of the United States.

Deep State operatives like Mueller and his lot must see to their globalist taskmaster’s directives or face either the wrath of those very overlords or the inevitable due Justice of the American people.

Infowars version with live comments:


It's okay to smirk.

Democratic Homeland Security Chair: "I Would Not Rule Out A Wall"

Verified Leftist Calls For MAGA Kids to be ‘Fired On’, School Burned Down

Sandmann Family Releases Statement: I Thought ‘Remaining Motionless & Calm’ Would ‘Diffuse The Situation’

Top DOJ Official Reportedly Helped Keep Opioid Executives From Prison. She’s Since Defended Pharma Against The Government

