‘Are White People Better Than Me?’ Mom Pissed School Gave 8-Year-Old White Privilege Paper

A Raleigh, North Carolina mother is furious at her son’s elementary school for passing out a “white privilege” pamphlet to second-grade students.

Amber Pabon said her 8-year-old came home from school asking if “white people are better” than him after being given a paper explaining “white privilege.”

“He’s 8 years old. What does he need to know about racism or white privilege?” Pabon asked WTVD.

‘I think the message itself is inappropriate because yes there is racism out here, and they need to learn about it, but let the parents do that,’ Pabon continued.

Statistics shown in the handout seem to have been copied straight from a YES! Magazine article from 2017.

Congress: 90% white

Governors: 96% white

Top military advisers: 100% white

President and vice president: 100% white

Current POTUS cabinet: 91% white

People who decide which TV shows we see: 93% white

People who decide which books we read: 90% white

People who decide which news is covered: 85% white

People who decide which music is produced: 95% white

Teachers: 83% white

Full-time college professors: 84% white

Owners of men’s pro-football teams: 97% white

The sheet, seen below, was intended for parents according to Hunter Magnet Elementary School’s PTA.


