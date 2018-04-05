‘Are White People Better Than Me?’ Mom Pissed School Gave 8-Year-Old White Privilege Paper

A Raleigh, North Carolina mother is furious at her son’s elementary school for passing out a “white privilege” pamphlet to second-grade students.

Amber Pabon said her 8-year-old came home from school asking if “white people are better” than him after being given a paper explaining “white privilege.”

“He’s 8 years old. What does he need to know about racism or white privilege?” Pabon asked WTVD.

‘I think the message itself is inappropriate because yes there is racism out here, and they need to learn about it, but let the parents do that,’ Pabon continued.

Statistics shown in the handout seem to have been copied straight from a YES! Magazine article from 2017.

Congress: 90% white Governors: 96% white Top military advisers: 100% white President and vice president: 100% white Current POTUS cabinet: 91% white People who decide which TV shows we see: 93% white People who decide which books we read: 90% white People who decide which news is covered: 85% white People who decide which music is produced: 95% white Teachers: 83% white Full-time college professors: 84% white Owners of men’s pro-football teams: 97% white

The sheet, seen below, was intended for parents according to Hunter Magnet Elementary School’s PTA.