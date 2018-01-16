In this ‘Matrix’ themed video, Infowars reporter Millie Weaver interviews Elizabeth Everett about neurolinguistics and hypnotic techniques used by mainstream media to condition the public for ideological submission.

Playing the role of the ‘Lady in Red’, Millie’s body is digitally enhanced, morphing her into the societal idea of perfection demonstrating a secret editing method used by Hollywood in movies and music videos.

This technology creates the illusion that celebrities have an unobtainable appearance of perfection, worthy of only the stars, while placing the viewer in a self-conscious mental state.

Then Millie and Elizabeth engage in man-on-the-street conversations, demonstrating, case in point, that the general public will fight to protect the very system that enslaves them.