Are You Smarter Than A Protester?

We see them all the time at events, on street corners, holding signs, yelling and screaming, but the real question is do they even know why they are there?


This impeachment charade has blown-up in the Democrat and Neocon faces, but it doesn’t end there. Why has Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and a significant number of California’s representatives spearheaded this sham impeachment of President Trump? Are they using this process to fish for information about other possible indictments sealed in other matters? Something has the Democrat leadership and neocons scared.

