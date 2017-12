Argentina’s Congress was on track to pass a pension reform measure on Monday, even as stone-throwing protesters rushed police outside the capitol building and the country’s main union called a 24-hour general strike against the proposal.

President Mauricio Macri, elected in 2015 with a mandate to lift the heavy-handed currency controls favored by his leftist Peronist predecessors, says Argentina needs pension reform to cut the deficit, attract investment and promote sustainable growth.

