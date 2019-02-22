'Arguments Erupt' on Empire Set as Cast Members Demand Jussie Be Fired

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

The cast of Empire is divided over Jussie Smollett’s arrest, with some standing by the actor and believing his innocence while others want him to be fired.

Smollett went straight to the Cinespace studio on Thursday after being released on a $10,000 bond.

Chicago Police Department via Getty Images

He reportedly pleaded with his colleagues to believe that he did not pay two Nigerian brothers to attack him in a staged hate crime so that he could get a raise, as is alleged by police.

Chicago PD deliver a press conference with scathing condemnation towards Jussie Smollett’s false police report.


