Ari Fleischer: Media Criticizing Pence Walkout More Than NFL Players Taking Knee

George W. Bush’s former White House press secretary accused the media of being more critical of Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to leave an NFL game Sunday than it is over players kneeling during the national anthem.

“Unbelievable. The MSM has been more critical of VP Pence for taking a stand than they have been of players for taking a knee,” Ari Fleischer tweeted Monday morning.

