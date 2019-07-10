Ariana Grande Thinks She's Risking Her Music Career by Criticizing Trump

Pop star Ariana Grande thinks she’s putting her music career at risk by criticizing Donald Trump when that’s actually the ultimate act of conformity.

In an interview with Vogue, the singer said she was “passionately pro-LGBTQ” and “passionately anti–Donald Trump”.

Wow, what incredibly risky opinions to hold they are.

“I would rather sell fewer records and be outspoken about what I think is some fuckery than sell more records,” said Grande.

Stunning and brave.

The entire music/entertainment industry ruthlessly punishes conservatives if they dare let slip they support the president.

Being anti-Trump is the safest opinion any in that industry anyone could possibly hold. The fact that Grande thinks she is somehow engaging in dissident thought is hilarious.

What’s next? Is Ariana going to stick her neck out even further by opposing racism and sexism?

Thank God there are courageous cultural icons like her out there constantly pushing the boundaries of free thinking.

