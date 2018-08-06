Ariz. Gubernatorial Candidate: "Imagine No Southern Border Wall"

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons.

A Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Arizona asked an audience at a liberal event to imagine a future without a border wall on Saturday, adding to prior statements the candidate made in support of loosening border security.

“I want to just take a second and imagine. Let’s just imagine … Just imagine no wall. No wall in southern Arizona,” David Garcia said as he was met with applause and cheers from the audience.

Garcia spoke at the 2018 Netroots Nation gathering in New Orleans, held from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. It is the largest annual gathering of progressives, according to Netroots’ Twitter description.

