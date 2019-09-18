Arizona Dems May Censure Sen. Sinema For Pro-Trump Votes

Arizona Democrats may vote to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) due to her ‘support’ for the Trump agenda, the Arizona Republic reports.

The move could come despite Sinema voting against Trump 81 percent of the time during her current term, according to the FiveThirtyEight Trump Tracker.

“Here’s the thing: We really support Kyrsten Sinema, we want her to succeed, we want her to be the best senator in the country,” said Dan O’Neal, state coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America. “But the way she is voting is really disappointing. We want Democrats to vote like Democrats and not Republicans.”

Sinema has pushed back against claims from the radical left that she isn’t sufficiently anti-Trump.

“As everyone knows, I am 100% focused on the needs of everyday Arizonans, and I refuse to be distracted by the pettiness and the partisanship that has invaded Washington,” Sinema said during a recent interview. “I promised Arizonans that I would never be a part of that typical Washington chaos and drama and I’m going to continue to stay focused, just like a laser, on the stuff that actually matters to the people in their everyday lives.”



A shocking new video report exposes how Big Tech censorship of conservatives was a scheme hatched by Silicon Valley and Democratic lawmakers from the very start.