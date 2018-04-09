Arizona Governor Announces Deployment Of 225 Guardsmen To Border

Image Credits: U.S. Photographer David Maung/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Arizona is deploying 225 National Guard troops to support President Trump’s call for the military to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border, its governor announced on Monday.

“Just updated Arizona border sheriffs on today’s deployment of National Guard. LATEST: 225 guard members being deployed today, additional members tomorrow,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said in a tweet.

“These troops will be helping our federal partners with any support role responsibilities that they need, and will be stationed in both the Tucson and Yuma sectors,” he added in a second tweet.

