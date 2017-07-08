Arkansas Only State To Submit Voter Data To Trump Election Panel: Reports

Image Credits: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images.

Arkansas is the only state as of Friday to submit data to President Trump’s voter integrity commission, according to the Justice Department.

Arkansas uploaded information at the request of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity on Thursday, according to reports by Buzzfeed and The Washington Times.

Arkansas’ secretary of state did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Hill.

A district court on Friday heard an argument against the legality of the commission’s request that all states share voter information, including voter names, birth dates, the last four digits of their Social Security numbers and party affiliation.

Read more


Related Articles

Georgia Health Official Named New CDC Director

Georgia Health Official Named New CDC Director

Government
Comments
Rand Paul is Going to War with his Own Party

Rand Paul is Going to War with his Own Party

Government
Comments

Google Throws Party in D.C. for “Digital Democrats” Next Week

Government
Comments

WATCH: Charlie Gard Family Friend Sends Urgent Message to Trump: ‘Please Save This Baby’

Donald Trump Presidency
Comments

Donald Trump: The West Will Never Be Broken

Government
Comments

Comments