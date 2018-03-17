Arkansas students punished with paddles for walking out: reports

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Three students at an Arkansas high school were reportedly punished with paddles this week after leaving school to participate in the national walkout to protest gun violence.

According to multiple reports, the Greenbrier, Ark., high school students were given the choice between in-school suspension or corporal punishment, known as paddling.

A parent of one of the students tweeted about the students’ choice, adding in a follow-up tweet that the students were swatted “two times on the bum with [a] wooden paddle.”

Read more


Related Articles

Illegal Alien Acquitted of Murdering Kate Steinle Sues Feds for ‘Vindictive Prosecution’

Illegal Alien Acquitted of Murdering Kate Steinle Sues Feds for ‘Vindictive Prosecution’

U.S. News
Comments
BREAKING: Male Democratic Operative Arrested For Assaulting Female Trump Official

BREAKING: Male Democratic Operative Arrested For Assaulting Female Trump Official

U.S. News
Comments

Instagram Removes Photo of MAGA Hat For Violating ‘Community Guidelines’

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: Trump’s Pick for CIA Director Was “Gleeful” About Torture

U.S. News
Comments

CNN: ICE Deporting Illegal Aliens is Similar to the Holocaust

U.S. News
Comments

Comments