Arkansas students punished with paddles for walking out: reports

Three students at an Arkansas high school were reportedly punished with paddles this week after leaving school to participate in the national walkout to protest gun violence.

According to multiple reports, the Greenbrier, Ark., high school students were given the choice between in-school suspension or corporal punishment, known as paddling.

A parent of one of the students tweeted about the students’ choice, adding in a follow-up tweet that the students were swatted “two times on the bum with [a] wooden paddle.”

My kid and two other students walked out of their rural, very conservative, public school for 17 minutes today. They were given two punishment options. They chose corporal punishment. This generation is not playing around. #walkout — Jerusalem Greer (@JerusalemGreer) March 14, 2018

