Armed Antifa Communists March In Response to Arizona Trump Rally

An Antifa group calling itself the “Brown Berets” organized a call-to-arms this weekend in response to a “peaceful, family-friendly” march in support of President Donald Trump, veterans, and the needy in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to local reports, the crew of approximately 40 also marched, with rifles in hand, in the region of the pro-Trump rally, handing out flyers promoting the “John Brown Gun Club” and “Redneck Revolt,” which aims to “put the red back in redneck.”

Many in the group were unironically wearing brown shirts, as well as black bandanas across their faces.

In typical Antifa operating fashion, they had assembled in a public space, but demanded that they not be filmed so as not to expose their identities, even warning one Phoenix New Times reporter, Stephen Lemons, that his iPhone could be damaged if he continue to record them.

“I’m just going to warn you that we’re not responsible for anything that might happen to that phone,” threatened one of the Brown Berets.

Redneck Revolt states that the group is, “Working to stem the tide of reactionary recruitment within white working class communities, fight white supremacy, & build liberatory community defense.”

“White working class participation in state and paramilitary organizations and formations like the Ku Klux Klan, the Minutemen, the U.S. Armed Forces, and the Council of Conservative Citizens has undermined the struggle for freedom among all people.“

I condemn this, but the left set the standard that punching people for having different opinions is honorable, so they can't complain. pic.twitter.com/vlNumr3DQZ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 26, 2017

While it is certainly within the 2nd Amendment rights of the “Brown Berets” to carry and bear arms as they choose, the proclivity of leftists – specifically Antifa – towards initiating unpredictable, vicious violence against anyone they deem to be a “white supremacist Nazi” (see: all Trump supporters), brings into question how future confrontations like these might play out, especially considering how little training or experience they likely have in comparison with “right wing” groups loaded with veterans, hunters, and former law enforcement.

As self-professed “big, fat liberal” Lemons wrote in his coverage of the Brown Berets march, “Is bloodshed on the horizon?”

After a weekend that saw many Pro-Trump rallies and marches interrupted and marred by violent Antifa groups, it is clear that the temperature within the United States continues to rise, and it should be the primary aim and focus of all parties involved to remain peaceful, respectful and civil in all disagreements going forward.

