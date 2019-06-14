Armed Antifa To Attend Children's Event!

Infowars will be in Leander, Texas, Saturday June 15 to expose another Drag Queen Story Time.

Infowars & Alex Jones are now on Telegram! A new a vital part of the new social media landscape! Join us on this text message-based social network and help us conquer censorship.

Follow us on Telegram here:

INFOWARS: https://t.me/real_AlexJones
ALEX: https://t.me/AlexJonesChannel

Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer are covering it LIVE on-air right now:

Read more about the Leander Drag Queen Story Time event here:

ANTIFA VOWS TO DEFEND DRAG QUEEN STORY TIME AT TEXAS LIBRARYhttps://www.infowars.com/antifa-vows-to-defend-drag-queen-story-time-at-texas-library/


Related Articles

Press F to Pay Respects

Press F to Pay Respects

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Brooklyn New York Mosque Broadcasts Islamic Call to Prayer to 20 Block Radius

Video: Brooklyn New York Mosque Broadcasts Islamic Call to Prayer to 20 Block Radius

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Involved in a Criminal Cover-Up’

U.S. News
comments

Ohio Jury Hits Oberlin College For $44 Million in Damages Over Anti-Bakery Protests

U.S. News
comments

GOP REP: ‘Failure to secure border going to be toughest Trump sell in 2020’

U.S. News
comments

Comments