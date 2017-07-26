Armed 'Asian' Man Takes Hostage In Sydney Standoff, Shot Dead By Police

Image Credits: @baxterwang / Twitter.

An armed man has been shot dead by police following a tense stand-off at Central station in Sydney.  

Witnesses said the man stormed into a florist and held scissors to the throat of an elderly shopkeeper.

“A man came from nowhere. He tried to grab an old man, the florist owner, and he was pulling him and yelling at him,” Nathan Yin told news.com.au.

“I said, ‘What the f*** do you want?’ and he said, “I just want to die.”

