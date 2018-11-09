Armed Citizen Saves Mother of Three from Alleged Assault After Hearing ‘Blood-Curdling’ Screams

An armed citizen in Kansas City, Missouri, saved a mother of three from assault after hearing “blood-curdling” screams from a car outside his house.

Fox 4 reports that Benjamin Seadorf was inside his home with his children when he heard the screams on Saturday. He said, “She was screaming at the top of her lungs, profusely bawling. She just kept screaming, ‘Help me! Help! Somebody, please help me!’ over and over again.”

Seadorf grabbed his 9mm handgun and ran outside find the woman allegedly being assaulted while in a car at a traffic light. He observed, “As I get close to the vehicle, I noticed her top’s ripped off. No shirt on. Her bra’s halfway off, and her pants were halfway off because he kept grabbing her.”

