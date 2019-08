This is Glen Oakley, who says he helped get some kids get out of the way of the shooter at the El Paso mall. Good work, Glen!

This man is an American hero. During the mass shooting in El Paso, he acted to save as many children as possible and used his legally owned weapon to help.

